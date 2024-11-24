Meditation Circle: Queer Folx, Trans Folx, and BIPOC at Jamaica Plain Library

The Jamaica Plain Branch Library offers a meditation circle for queer folx, trans folx, and BIPOC individuals every Monday.



The meditation is for an hour-long starting at 4:30 pm and “is a place where our identities are welcome as we explore pausing and sitting together.” The hour will include readings from a variety of sources, some from Buddhist and other traditions. Along with sitting in silence, there will also be a circle of sharing.

This event is offered for adults and is free and open to all. It is co-led by Tam Willey of Toadstool Walks and Tracy Rich of Welcoming Journey.