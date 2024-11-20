75% of Public Schools Meals Program Funded by Federal Government



Fish tacos, teriyaki chicken, French toast, cheeseburgers, and the obligatory pizza. These are some of the free breakfast and lunches available to every Boston Public Schools student, and that program is due largely in part thanks to federal funding.

Boston Public Schools’ meal program is available for free every day, with vegetarian, kosher and halal options.

The incoming federal administration has discussed wanting to close the Department of Education, so it’s not a stretch to think reducing federal funding for free meals for public school students is a possibility.

It costs about $44 million annually to run BPS’ school fund program, and the US Department of Agriculture covers a little more than 75% of the cost, and the city funds the remainder.

Providing universal free breakfast and lunch has proven essential to student success, health and well-being.

“When every child receives nutritious meals without barriers, they are better prepared to focus, learn, and thrive in the classroom,” said a BPS spokesperson. “Research shows that access to free, balanced meals reduces absenteeism, increases concentration, and helps students remain focused, supporting a positive and inclusive school environment. Boston Public Schools is deeply committed to ensuring that free meals are available to students and will continue to advocate for this invaluable program.”

Leaders at City Hall also feel the same way about the importance of BPS’ meals program. When asked about whether the city would fund the program if federal funding was taken away, the city provided the following statement:

“For decades, our federal and state partners have been an integral part of the universal school meals program, which ensures children in Boston and across the Commonwealth have access to food, while also strengthening our regional economy. The City of Boston and BPS will do everything possible to continue serving nutritious breakfast and lunch to guarantee our students are well-nourished and ready to learn.”