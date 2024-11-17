Project Oscar: Boston’s 24-Hour Food Waste Drop-off Program Now Available

Tired of having your food waste hang around your house for a week before the city’s truck comes to pick it up? You’re in luck, because the city has launched a 24-hour food waste drop-off program.



Project Oscar started Nov. 15 with drop-off bins across the city. There are two locations in Jamaica Plain: Curtis Hall Community Center’s parking lot (20 South St.), and by the municipal parking lot at 490 Centre St. (across from the Curley School at corner of Kingsboro Park/Centre Street).

Bins are locked and the code is: 2-1-4. Please make sure to close the lid and lock the bin after you drop off your food scraps.

All food waste, including meat, bones, dairy, and fish will be accepted in the new bins. The city recommends collecting your food scraps in a container and line it with BPI-Certified compostable bags, which are available online or in hardware and grocery stores.

The city partners with Black Earth Compost, which collects the food waste from these Project Oscar bins. Black Earth then brings the food scraps to their composting sites in Manchester, Groton, and Framingham. The food waste is converted into a nutrient-rich compost, which is then sold in bags to garden centers around New England, as well to farmers and gardeners.

And if you’d like to see a food waste drop-off bin closer to you or somewhere else, you can make suggest locations by using this form.