How Much Does It Cost to Run the Arnold Arboretum? Who Donated $100,000?

Philanthropy is essential to operating the Arnold Arboretum. A substantial donation led to renovating the Poplar Gate entrance to Peters Hills, and private funding led to major structural repairs to the Hunnwell Building, a National Historic Landmark.



Arnold Arboretum Executive Director Ned Friedman outlined the importance of philanthropy in a Fiscal Year 2024 Impact Letter. The letter included a breakdown of income sources, primarily endowment income from past philanthropy and fundraising income from current philanthropy.

Separately, if you wondering about the Arnold Arboretum’s donors from $1,500 to $100,000 — you can see that here.

A chart also outlined operating expenses: And after total income and expenses there was $4.9 million in net cash that is reserved for future use.