City Only Wants 14 to 25 Year Olds Taking This Survey

The city wants 14 to 25 year olds to help identify gaps in programming resources for after school and after work hours. And they want people 14 to 25 year olds to take a special survey — and if you’re honest and answer that you’re not 14 to 25, you can’t take the survey.



On Tuesday, the city’s Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA) launched Youth Speaks Boston, to identify the gaps. The survey is available through January, and in January the city will begin data analysis, and in February the city will produce targeted reports for internal and external partners, hold focus groups and present major findings at Mayor’s Youth Summit.

The survey will be used to develop a clearer picture of what young people in Boston are experiencing and what support they feel is most important during afterschool and evening hours.

Survey questions will cover topics about community and belonging, mental health and support, community events, programming, and transportation.

The OYEA has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), and CHANGE Lab at Northeastern University to develop the comprehensive survey.

The survey is available online at boston.gov or through a QR code on promotional materials at libraries, BCYF centers, and other municipal buildings.

Input from the Youth Speaks Boston survey will also be used for public health planning to improve health outcomes among youth and young adults, according to a press release.

“It’s important for all Boston residents to fill out these surveys to ensure your voice is heard and included in shaping the health of Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for Boston. “This is how public health and healthcare institutions in Boston understand your needs and determine health goals and funding to create a healthier Boston for all.”