Bikes Not Bombs Celebrates 40 Years

Local bike shop and Jamaica Plain nonprofit Bikes Not Bombs recently celebrated 40 years of operation.



Held at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury on Nov. 7, people reflected on Bikes Not Bombs’ impact on the community, teaching local youth vocational skills in bicycle repair and how it supports an employment pipeline.

“It’s like my second home,” said Antonio Venus Reeves, who first brought a bike to the shop for repair when he was 12-years old, and now works there as a shop associate at age 22. “I’m always learning something new everyday.”

Cecely Reardon, the Commissioner of the state’s Department of Youth Services (DYS), spoke about the recent partnership between the department and Bikes Not Bombs. Youth struggling in the justice system may be referred to their program with Bikes Not Bombs to build skills and connect with their community, Reardon said.

“We had our first youth who did the residential program who’s now working for us,” said Phil Gay, Senior Bicycle Program Manager. “I’m really proud of that as an organization”

On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge presented a message to Bikes Not Bombs from the city acknowledging the nonprofit’s positive impact on they city’s youth and congratulating them on the anniversary.

Once a bike student himself, now CEO Elijah Evans, concluded the night with a toast.

“Cheers to 40 years,” he said.