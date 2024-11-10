Did You Know Jamaica Plain Has a Year Round Farmers’ Market?

It’s certainly not a secret, but chances are there are a lot of people who don’t know about the year round farmers’ market in Jamaica Plain.



Stillman’s Farm is there regularly selling its locally grown produce including potatoes, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, yams, apples, and more. Stillman Quality Meats sells lots of meats including numerous different sausage flavors. Local restaurant Bluefin also sells items including fresh fish, and other things like New England clam chowder.

The Jamaica Plain Farmers’ Market is in the Bank of America parking lot (677 Centre St.) on Saturdays year round from noon to 3 pm, and on Tuesdays from noon to 5 pm from mid-June to Thanksgiving.

The market was created in 1984 by members of the community, and originally held on Tuesdays on the lawn of the Curtis Hall Community Center. When Curtis Hall was renovated, the market moved to its current location.