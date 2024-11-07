Prepare for Area Road Closures Due to B.A.A. Marathon on Sunday

The annual Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon is on Sunday, and while that is a fun day for runners, it’s not always a fun day for drivers. The route and parking restrictions effect the Franklin Park area, Arborway/Riverway/Jamaicaway, Perkins Street, Forest Hills area, and more



The Boston Transportation Department issued a traffic advisory that roads along the course and adjacent and abutting roads will be closed from 7 am to 10:30 am. Below is the route of the marathon and parking restrictions. Please plan accordingly. For further information, feel free to visit the B.A.A website.

The B.A.A. Half Marathon is on Sunday, November 10 and the race will follow this route: Pierpont Road in Franklin Park, Right on Jewish War Vets Drive, Continue on Circuit Drive, Continue on Forest Hills Drive, Right onto Arborway to New Washington Street, Continue on Pond Street, Continue on Jamaicaway, Continue on Riverway, TURN AROUND on Riverway just before Fenway, Continue on Riverway, Continue on Jamaicaway, Right on to RT 9 Eastbound Exit, Right on River Road, Left on Pond Avenue, Clockwise around Pond/Chestnut Street Rotary, Left on Chestnut Street, Right on Perkins Street, Left on Francis Parkman Drive, Right on Arborway, Continue on Forest Hills Overpass, Counterclockwise around Forest Hills Rotary, Right on Forest Hills Drive, Right on Circuit Drive, Follow Circuit Drive around backside of Devine Golf Course, TURN AROUND on Circuit Drive behind Devine Golf Course, Continue on Circuit Drive, Right onto Jewish War Vets Drive, Left on Pierpont Road, Right into Service Entrance to Franklin Park Zoo, Left at the Giraffe Exhibit, Continue via the path in the Franklin Park Zoo Exit the Giraffe Entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo, Continue on Playstead Road, Left at Basketball Courts, Left into White Stadium FINISH at the 40 yard line of White Stadium.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Pierpont Road, both sides, from Glen Lane to Playstead Road (the angled parking area, next to the playing field)

Boylston Street (for bus embarking), south side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Circuit Drive, both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

Valley Gates/Pierpont Road area, both sides, from Circuit Drive to the White Stadium entrance to the Zoo (except for the angles parking area which receives the two-day regulation)

Pierpont Road, both sides, from Sigourney Street to Playstead Road

Playstead Road, both sides, from Walnut Street entrance to Pierpont Road

Seaver Street, south side (Franklin Park side), from Walnut Avenue to Elm Hill Avenue

Walnut Avenue, both sides, from School Street to Seaver Street