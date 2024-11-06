2,844 Pounds of Pumpkin Bashed, Composted at Great Pumpkin Smash



Pumpkins were thrown, dunked, and hit with baseball bats at the annual Great Pumpkin Smash at English High on Saturday.

“We surpassed our goal of 2,500 pounds, and at least 250 folks of all ages added to the effort to enrich our soil,” said Mary Brady, a Jamaica Plain resident and volunteer for the organizer of the event, Mothers Out Front.

Precisely, 2,844 pounds of pumpkin with about 250 pumpkins were destroyed and then put directly into the city’s compost program.

The city’s Zero Waste program and Garbage to Gardens helped with the event, as did volunteers from the South Street Youth Center, who helped with the baseball bat wielding, and English High students.

Young kids also had the opportunity to play with red wiggler worms in soil at an art and compost table.