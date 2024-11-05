Community Servings Launches 32nd Pie in the Sky Fundraiser

Nonprofit Community Servings has a goal to raise more than $1 million for the 32nd year of its Pie in the Sky fundraiser.



This holiday tradition supports critically ill, food insecure neighbors and brings the community together through the joy of baking.

Now through Nov. 23, individuals can make a $35 donation at www.pieinthesky.org to receive a fresh, locally baked Thanksgiving pie, while providing a week’s worth of healthy meals for neighbors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island experiencing a critical or chronic illness like HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, and more.

“Thanks to the strong support and dedication of our local hospitality community, hundreds of volunteers and generous sponsors, we are able to serve more and more neighbors each year,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Delivering a record amount of scratch-made medically tailored meals to individuals and families impacted by critical and chronic illnesses is quite a feat, but we know we can do it when the community comes together to make a difference.”

Dozens of local bakeries, restaurants, chefs, caterers and others are teaming up to bake thousands of apple, pecan and pumpkin pies for Pie in the Sky. Donors will pick up their pies on Nov. 26 at one of dozens of designated pick-up sites across eastern Massachusetts.

Those looking to support Community Servings’ mission but not in need of a pie can still provide a week of scratch-made meals for a neighbor affected by illness by purchasing a $35 “Pie for a Community Servings Client.” The nonprofit is also offering bulk pie orders for the first time, allowing businesses to buy a larger number of pies for their colleagues or customers.

In a creative twist, ScrubaDub, New England’s leading car wash company, launched the first-ever Pumpkin Spice-Scented Car Wash in New England in support of the fundraiser. Through Nov. 30, customers can opt for an autumn-inspired experience by adding UltraShine with Pumpkin Spice for just $5 at all locations. Proceeds will go directly toward providing meals from Community Servings to critically ill neighbors. ScrubaDub customers can also purchase or gift a Thanksgiving pie online and get a free ScrubaDub Express Wash and a chance to win a year of unlimited car washes.