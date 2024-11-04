Elleyo Now Open, Selling Handmade Jewelry, Artisan Goods, and Jewelry-Making Workshops



Longtime Jamaica Plain resident Lucy Orloski opened her brand new store Elleyo selling handmade jewelry, artisan goods, working in the store’s jewelry workshop, and offering lessons on how to make your own jewelry.

Elleyo opened on Oct. 19 and answered several questions from Jamaica Plain News.

What kind of store is Elleyo?

Orloski: I sell handmade jewelry and artisan goods. I also have my own jewelry workshop in the store and make custom jewelry and do repairs here.

What does the store sell?

Orloski: It’s first and foremost a jewelry store. I also stock fine crafts — glassware, pottery and ceramics, woven textiles, prints and original art, and more. Everything is made by hand by local and regional people.

Do you make your own jewelry?

Orloski: I do! Both ready to sell and custom.

What is your jewelry workshop?

Orloski: I’ve got all kinds of tools in the back of the store. If you come in, you’ll likely see me back there, sawing and grinding metal or using the torch. I also have a stone cutting workshop set up in the basement of the store — that’s where I cut the local stones I find to use in jewelry. I can cut a special stone you already have to make into a piece.

Are you offering classes on how to make jewelry?

Orloski: Yes! Not large ones, just because my space isn’t that big, but I’m offering 1:1 or 2:1 workshops to make your own ring — could be for a wedding, or just to have the experience of making something for yourself.

Why did you want to open the business?

Orloski: I love living here, and wanted to add my own little layer to the neighborhood. I’ve also been working out of a studio in my house since 2016, and I was really ready to get out of my house and interact with my neighbors every day!

Why do you think this business speaks to the ethos of Jamaica Plain?

Orloski: Everything in the store is something a little different than the standard. There are interesting things here, made with heart by local and regional people. And because I’ve got my studio here, I can do things like make you custom puddingstone jewelry from the JP-est rocks in the world. Roxbury puddingstone only occurs in a radius a few miles around us — it’s what everyone’s garden walls and foundations are made of. When you polish it, you can see all the component rocks that make it up in all their different colors. It’s a glacial conglomerate that’s half billion years old, which is crazy to me. I don’t think you could get more JP than some handmade puddingstone jewelry!

What else would you like people to know about yourself, the business, etc.?

Orloski: Though this is a jewelry and “fine craft” store, there are many, many items here that cost $50 or less. I wanted basically anyone to be able to walk in and get something cool and handmade for themselves or for a friend. I do have plenty of items relevant to a special occasion, but there’s a lot here that’s perfect for a mid-week pick me up. And I do jewelry repair!

Elleyo is located at 146A South St., between the Jeanie Johnston and the Botanica San Miguel.