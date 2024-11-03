 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 2024 Winter Clothing Drive Starts Nov. 4

By Edwina KLuender on November 3, 2024

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected more than 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development. Please consider donating a new or lightly-used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving.

Donations are accepted between November 4 until December 2, 2024 at the following locations:
Shattuck Visitor Center – 125 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115
Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130
Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

REI – 401 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Monday – Friday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Saturday 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

City Feed & Supply – 66 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02130
Monday – Saturday 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday 8:00AM – 8:00PM

City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St, Boston, MA 02130
Monday – Saturday 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday 8:00AM – 8:00PM

Items to donate include:
Coats/Jackets
Sweaters
Boots
Hats
Mittens/Gloves
Scarves
Blankets
Snowpants/Snow Bibs
Warm socks

