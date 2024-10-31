See Ya Later Pumpkins! The Great Pumpkin Smash is Saturday at English High

You’re welcome to dispose of your pumpkins by placing them on top or inside of your food waste collection bin — or you can bring it to the great pumpkin smash this Saturday at English High!



The great pumpkin smash is on Nov. 2 from 11 am to 3 pm — and you’ll get to smash your own pumpkin, gourds and jack o’lanterns (maybe some other people’s too), and play other compost games.

And if you’re going to compost with your weekly food waste collection, please remove candles and non-compostable items. You also can’t include pumpkins with paints (water-based paint is accepted), glitter, or any other kind of preservative treatment.