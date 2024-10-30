Halloween Deets: Trick and/or Treating; Costume Contest; Halloween Fiesta; Library Party/Parade

You may have to be your favorite superhero who can transport themselves anywhere at anytime to hit up all the different area options to celebrate Halloween in Jamaica Plain.



The JP Business & Professional Association (BAPA) Trick or Treat Halloween Stroll is from 3:30 to 6:30 pm this year on Centre and South streets. Some businesses gave our more than 1,000 pieces of candy last year. Let’s see if we can break those #s this year! Orange posters in store windows lets you know if they’re participating — or there are store employees outside handing out candy.

The Jamaica Plain Connolly Branch Library will host its Annual Halloween Party and Parade with treats and crafts from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and then parade down to the old Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St.) for the…

…Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF) and Boston’s Latin Quarter annual Fall Fiesta on Halloween from 4 to 6 pm. Wear your costumes and bring your trick and/or treat bags. There will be music, games, arts and crafts, and fun for the whole family. The Fiesta takes place on Centre Street in front of the former Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St.). HSTF youth will also perform a special Halloween comparsa (interactive parade) that you won’t want to miss.

Also, if you’re wanting more than just oodles of candy, arts and crafts, and parading around the neighborhood, Focus Real Estate is holding a costume contest with a grand prize with gifts from area businesses including On Centre, Miss Laura’s Beauty Culture, Papercuts, JP Licks, gift cards from Monumental Market, Juicygreens, Sweet Pea & Sage, The Real Deal, and Boing! To enter you need to stop by Focus’ photo booth on Halloween and get your photo taken. Focus will post their top 10 favorite costumes on their Instagram page @focusre and the winner will be determined by which costume gets the most likes.