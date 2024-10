Hot(dogs), Childless Cat Ladies, Ghosts and More at Jamaica Plain Costume Parade

Dogs in fantastic costumes strutted down the red carpet at the 20th Annual Jamaica Plain Costume Parade this past Saturday.



Jamaica Plain photographer Mark Wylie was on hand, and getting low, to take photos of our canine friends wearing funny, scary, political, esoteric, and punny costumes. The annual event is sponsored by JP Centre/South Main Streets and all proceeds to the city’s animal shelter.