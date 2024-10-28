Developer Pitches Knocking Down Forest Hills Pizza for Six-Story Residential Building

Would you like to see less pizza and more residential housing in Forest Hills? Universalhub.com reports on a proposal to raze Forest Hills Pizza to build a six-story residential building.



The proposal by VinCo Properties is for a six-story, 35-unit residential building with retail space on the ground floor at Tower and Washington streets across from Forest Hills. It’s the same location where a pedestrian was recently hit and killed by an MBTA bus.

The newly formed Forest Hills Neighborhood Association recently held a meeting that included a discussion about the proposal. As UniversalHub.com pointed out, some members already have thoughts on the proposal, including questions about how the developer can make that intersection safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. FHNA members did say they were ok with the height of the proposed building, “as it aligns with the BPDA’s ‘squares and streets’ rezoning vision for” that area.