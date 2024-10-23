 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Pickleball Courts and Remade Basketball Courts Open at English High

By David Ertischek on October 23, 2024

Last updated on October 22, 2024

Three newly made pickleball courts are now available for anyone to play on at English High School.

Plus, the basketball courts were remade and are now level, and have new fiberglass backboards.

The pickleball courts are tucked away behind the soccer/football field with three newly refurbished tennis courts. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department made the pickleball courts from a tennis court that had been at the site. The pickleball/tennis courts also have new LED sports lighting with push-button activators.

Both the basketball courts and pickleball/tennis courts were painted in English High School colors — blue and gray.

The basketball courts at English High School were remade during summer/fall 2024.
The basketball courts have new fiberglass backboards.
Three pickle ball courts were made at English High, replacing one of the tennis courts in summer/fall 2024.
