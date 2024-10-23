New Pickleball Courts and Remade Basketball Courts Open at English High

Three newly made pickleball courts are now available for anyone to play on at English High School.



Plus, the basketball courts were remade and are now level, and have new fiberglass backboards.

The pickleball courts are tucked away behind the soccer/football field with three newly refurbished tennis courts. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department made the pickleball courts from a tennis court that had been at the site. The pickleball/tennis courts also have new LED sports lighting with push-button activators.

Both the basketball courts and pickleball/tennis courts were painted in English High School colors — blue and gray.