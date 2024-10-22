Arboreal Soundscapes Thanks to Arboretum’s Landscape

In “Arboreal Soundscapes,” artist Jacek Smolicki reflects on the aural worlds revealed during his soundwalking tour of the Arnold Arboretum.



Smolicki did his walking tour in April 2023, and though sounds of the city intrude, Smolicki’s microphones tune into a world of natural activity crackling and humming through the trees. If we pay attention, there is much to learn from this hidden landscape.

Forest soundscapes vary depending on factors like the types of trees, the species they host, and the micro-climate they foster…. The sound of rain reveals a multitude of species and the relationships between them that constitute the forest’s ecosystem.

To read the full article visit the Arnold Arboretum’s website.