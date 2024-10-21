Look Out for Pup-arazzi! 20th Annual JP Canine Costume Parade on Saturday

Political? Superhero-themed? Esoterically awesomely creative?? What dog costume will win the 20th Annual Jamaica Plain Costume Parade this Saturday?



Sponsored by JP Centre/South Main Streets, the costume parade and fashion show will feature a red carpet contest, prizes, music, and special guests. Special guests?? Scooby-Doo? Scrappy-Doo? The Paw Patrol? Mayor Humdinger?? Only time will tell.

Registration begins at noon on the lawn of the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.) You must register your dog in person with a $10 fee to be eligible for the costume contest. 100% of proceeds going to the city’s Boston Animal Shelter.

The parade begins at 1 pm from the First Baptist Church, down Centre Street, avoiding mail carriers along the way, to the Loring Greenough House where dogs with their humans will strut their stuff along the red carpet for hundreds of spectators.

Blue Frog Bakery owner Brad Brown will emcee the event, and judges will include District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber, state Rep. Sam Montaño, Dr. Jonathan Levine of the JP Animal Clinic and Jackie Cain of TimeOut Boston.

The rain date is the following day, same dog time, same dog location.