Jamaica Pond Lantern Parade is Saturday & Sunday; Lantern-Making Workshop on Thursday

By David Ertischek on October 16, 2024

Last updated on October 15, 2024

Will we even have to bundle up for the 41st Annual Jamaica Pond Lantern Parade this Saturday and Sunday? It’s supposed to be somewhat unseasonably warm this weekend, but the night will come and the lanterns will be out.

Everyone is welcome to make, bring your own, buy or borrow a lantern and come to Jamaica Pond from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. People traditionally gather by the boathouse, and then walk around the pond with their lanterns.

There is also one more lantern-making workshop at Spontaneous Celebrations (45 Danforth St.) on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 to 8:30 pm. You can also buy a lantern-making kit for $10 at Boing! (if they still have them in stock).

Published in Holidays and Neighborhood Life

