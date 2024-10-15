Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage Equality at Connolly Library Event on Oct. 19

Come celebrate 20 years of marriage equality in Massachusetts with a heartfelt discussion about the LGBTQ+ community at an event co-hosted by the Connolly Branch Library and The History Project.



The first same sex couples who married in Massachusetts did so on May 17, 2004. This event will look back on the transformative journey that started two decades ago and examine how marriage equality has shaped lives, families, and communities.

Utilizing The History Project’s digital archive, Honey, Let’s Get Married!, which will provide personal stories, photographs, wedding invitations, and more that documents the love and commitment of LGBTQ+ couples since marriage equality became law.

This event is free and open to the public. The event will be in a hybrid format, either in person at the Connolly Library on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 3 pm, or by Zoom. Please register on Zoom using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k6QJHLIXSxuqDZ3ExSeYQg