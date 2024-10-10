Have More Fun with Less Waste at National Reuse Day with Boston Building Resources

Eliminating needless waste through reuse is a straightforward, but often overlooked, way to live more sustainably. Boston Building Resources will celebrate National Reuse Day on October 19 with a free community event.



The celebration will take place at Boston Building Resources, 100 Terrace Street, Roxbury Crossing from 11 am to 2 pm, and will promote the craft and creativity of reuse in all its forms. Free food will be available, and live music will be provided by the Emily Grogan Band.

Cabinets, windows, doors, appliances, and other building materials comprise 17.9% of the solid waste stream in Massachusetts, according to the Mass Department of Environmental Protection. The Reuse Center at Boston Building Resources takes in donations of reusable building materials and makes them available to new owners at affordable prices, sparing them from the landfill while offering home improvement resources to people on tight budgets.

National Reuse Day will explore the possibilities of reuse beyond building materials. The event will include a Fixit Clinic; the public is invited to bring items that need fixing to get help from a Fixit coach. Items can include electronics, clothes that need mending, small appliances, household items, and more.

Activities for kids will include a craft project and a scavenger hunt. A tie-dye station will make it possible to give old clothing a colorful new look. A composting demonstration will include tips on how to transform yard waste and kitchen scraps into “black gold” for next spring’s garden. Tips on saving energy will help people save money as the heating season approaches.

The Reuse Center at Boston Building Resources is a nonprofit organization that operates in Mission Hill’s only zero carbon building, an all-electric structure powered by a rooftop solar array.

For more information about National Reuse Day, visit www.BostonBuildingResources.com.