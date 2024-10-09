Nonprofit Reopening Cambridge Boomerangs Thinking About Reopening Boomerangs in JP

More Than Words, a local nonprofit announced that its reopening the Boomerangs in Cambridge, and that it’s exploring into reopening the Jamaica Plain Boomerangs.



The new store in Cambridge will be called Boomerangs by More Than Words, and will provide customers with the “same sense of community that existed for years at Boomerangs while allowing More Than Words the opportunity to expand its program that supports young adults in foster care, court, homeless, or out of school to take charge of their lives by taking charge of a business.”

For more than 20 years Boomerangs was operated as a part of AIDS Action, now part of Fenway Health, accepting donating goods that were then resold to raise funds for HIV care and services. Earlier this year Fenway Health closed the three Boomerangs locations after the stores recorded several years of financial losses.

More Than Words is nonprofit that empowers youth who are in the foster care system, court-involved, homeless, or out of school to successfully transition to adulthood. Boomerangs by More Than Words will be staffed by alumni of MTW’s existing program as supportive employment to help them on their education and career pathways, according to a press release.

More Than Words is committing to donating 1% of its sales from Boomerangs for the first three months to support HIV care and services at Fenway Health as a gesture to the longtime mission of the store local nonprofit youth-run social enterprise

More Than Words already operates a bookstore location in the South End, so there are no plans to reopen a Boomerangs store in that neighborhood.