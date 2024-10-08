Hatoff’s Looks to Expand Gas Station with Future Plans to Build Residential Buildings on Site

The owners of Hatoff’s Gas Station have filed plans with the city to expand the existing gas station. This comes on the heels of the news that they’ve also proposed getting rid of the gas station for two apartment buildings.



The proposed plan is to construct a new covered gas-pump island, expanding the gas station, and razing an existing building at the rear of the site.

Hatoff’s is scheduled to talk about their expansion plans on the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Zoning Committee on Oct. 9. Their application requires relief from the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal.

At the end of September a developer filed a proposal with the city to get rid of the gas station and an adjacent property’s building to build two residential buildings with commercial/retail space on the first floor. The residential buildings would add up to 256 units.