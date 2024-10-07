Op-Ed: White Stadium Renovation is Win for Para-Athletes and Community Members with Disabilities

From high school championships to local community events, White Stadium has been a space where the spirit of Boston comes alive. However, despite its historical significance, the stadium has consistently fallen short in one crucial area: accessibility.



Built in 1945, White Stadium was once considered state-of-the-art. But after years of neglect and the fire that destroyed the East Grandstand, it no longer meets the needs of Boston Public Schools (BPS) Athletics, particularly for students with disabilities. Neither grandstand is ADA accessible, and there are no ramps, lifts, or elevators to accommodate those who need them. As it stands, my students can’t even practice or compete at any track facility within the city limits.

One of my students is a national champion wheelchair racer. Our 4×100 women’s relay team just competed at the MIAA state championship. These student-athletes maintain strong grades in school despite their busy schedules. These athletes represent a fraction of the talent and potential in Boston Public Schools, but it’s not just about our star athletes. Every student deserves a space that supports their growth, health, and well-being. A fully accessible stadium sends a powerful

message: that we value all our students, whether they are competing for state titles or simply staying active.

The proposed renovation by the City and Boston Unity Soccer Partners offers a much-needed opportunity to bring White Stadium into the modern era. By ensuring the stadium is fully ADA-compliant, we’re not just addressing a long-overdue issue; we’re affirming that every individual will have fewer barriers to participate in the athletic and community events that define our city.

The renovations will exceed ADA standards, offering golf cart shuttle services, accessible entrances, elevators, restrooms, and seating. In addition, para and adaptive athletes will have full access to team facilities with accessible lockers, changing areas, and training spaces.

As a BPS high school alumni, coach, and most importantly, an advocate for my student-athletes, I’m thrilled about the planned renovations that will finally make White Stadium accessible to everyone. No matter where you stand on the issue, one thing is clear: making White Stadium a place for all athletes, regardless of ability, is a step toward building a city that opens doors of opportunity for every student, resident, and visitor.

Antonio Halliday is the head coach of Brighton High School’s track team.