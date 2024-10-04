Update: South Street Bball Tourney, Free Throw & 3-Point Contests Rescheduled for Oct. 12

Update: The South Street Basketball Takeover 3-on-3 Tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 12.

Are you the best three-point shooter in Jamaica Plain? Prove it at the upcoming South Street Basketball Takeover 3-on-3 Tournament, complete with three-point and free throw contests.



The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 11 am. Players are encouraged to sign up by clicking here or by emailing southstreetyouthcenter@gmail.com. Also, try using the QR code below.

There will be three age groups: 8-11, 12-16, and 30+. Other age groups may be added depending upon interest and numbers.

It costs $8 to enter the three-point and free throw contests, which are co-ed. It’s free for players 8 to 16 to play in the tourney, and $35 for the 30+ tourney.

Prizes and trophies will awarded to tournament champions and t-shirts will be provided.