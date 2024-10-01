256-Units in Two Buildings Proposed to Replace Hatoff’s Gas Station and Body Shop

A developer is proposing two new mixed-use buildings to go where Hatoff’s Gas Station and another commercial building are currently located along Washington Street.



The buildings would be either 5 or 6 six floors and as tall as 66 feet, with a total of 256 rental residential units and approximately 12,095 sq. ft of ground floor commercial space, according the project notification form provided to Boston’s Planning Department. There would be 142 garage vehicle parking spots in the two buildings, along with 256 resident bicycle spaces, and visitor bicycle spaces outside of the buildings.

The buildings would be separated by Rockvale Circle, with one building going where Acme Body & Paint and an impound lot are at 3430 Washington St., and Hatoff’s Gas Station at 3440 Washington St.

The building at 3430 Washington St. would include 5,713 sq. ft. of retail/commercial space, 141 residential units (59-studios, 52-one-bedroom, 17-one-bedroom + study, 5-two-bedroom, and 8-two-bedroom and study), and 78 garage parking spaces.

The building at 3440 Washington St. would include 6,382 sq. ft. of retail/commercial space, 115 residential units (52-studios, 38-one-bedroom, 14-one bedroom + study, 9-two-bedroom, and 2-

two bedroom + study units), and 64 garage parking spaces.

The proposal includes 51 on-site affordable housing units which would be 19.9% of the units.

The proposal is not a surprise, as a developer met with the Stonybrook Neighborhood Association about razing the buildings and making two new buildings in November 2023.