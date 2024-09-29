Community Input Sought for New Neighborhood Mural

The artist creating a new mural in Jamaica Plain wants to know your ideas for inspiration.





Artist Liz LaManche was selected during the summer to create a mural at Brookley Flats, a new residential building located at 10 Stonley Road. The building itself includes one bedroom units for artists and exhibition space.

“We hope to reflect what’s special about the local Stonybrook neighborhood in particular.

The Stonybrook neighborhood is made up of the following streets: Brookley, Rossmore, Williams, Gartland, Kenton, Shurland, Dungarven, Stedman, Plainfield, Meehan, Stonley, Lotus, Burnett, Rockvale Circle, and neighboring portions of Forest Hills and Washington Streets,” says the community input form.

Click here for the form to provide your input on what you’d like to be part of the mural. You can also try using the QR code in this article.