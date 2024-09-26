Oktoberfest Happenings Coming Up at Loring Greenough, Sam Adams, Roundhead Brewing and More

Drinking beers, live music, and a stein hoisting contest are parts of several Oktoberfest events in Jamaica Plain, starting in September.



The Sam Adams Boston Brewery Octoberfest is this weekend, starting on Sept. 27 and going through the weekend. There will be live music, food, lawn games, and stein hoisting contests all weekend long. Tickets are $10, and that includes your first pint of Octoberfest, a souvenir plastic stein, and some special swag. Click here for tickets. On Saturday, you can upgrade your ticket for a Taste Through Germany that includes four of the brewery’s favorite fest-style beers.

The Loring Greenough House and Hive are teaming up for Oktoberfest starting on Oct. 6 from noon to 8 pm, and hosting Fall Fest Thursdays (Hive provides the drinks + plus a food truck) on Oct. 10, 17, and 24th from 4 to 8 pm.

Also, check out the Oktoberfest Main Streets Pub & Brew Trolley Tour on Sunday, Oct. 6, stopping off at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain, to Roundhead Brewing (owned by two Jamaica Plain residents) in Hyde Park, and the Corrib Pub in West Roxbury. You can choose one of those starting points, and the trolley will bring you back to where you started. Click here for tickets. The trolley tour is from 1 to 5 pm.