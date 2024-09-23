VOAMASS Adds Two Directors to Board

Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit Volunteers of America of Massachusetts (VOAMASS), recently announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors.



The new directors are:

• Pierre Lubin, Chief Human Resources Officer, Codman Square Health Center; and

• David Rockwell, Former Director of Lending, Massachusetts Housing Partnership.

“Our new directors are deeply committed to our mission of serving those most in need with compassion and highly effective programs and services,” said VOAMASS President and CEO Charles Gagnon. “Pierre and David bring a breadth of experience that will guide us in advancing our work and, ultimately, changing the lives of our communities’ most vulnerable members.”

VOAMASS is a nonprofit that creates opportunities for individuals through residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment, re-entry services for justice-involved individuals, veteran services and senior living.

Pierre Lubin has over 20 years of experience in health and welfare and retirement plan benefits and currently serves as Chief Human Resources Officer at Codman Square Health Center, enhancing employee and employer satisfaction with innovative human resources policies and programs. Previously, Lubin spent five years at Community Resources for Justice (CRJ), ending his tenure as Vice President of Human Resources and Culture. Lubin is a current resident of Lynn and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Salem State University. He holds a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification, a competency-based human resources certification focused on the knowledge and behaviors needed to be proficient in the profession.

David Rockwell has nearly 40 years of lending experience, including serving for 25 years as Director of Lending at the Massachusetts Housing Partnership prior to his retirement. In this role, he led the closing of a multitude of first mortgage permanent loans covering nearly 25,000 affordable multi-family rental units in Massachusetts. Prior to his career at Massachusetts Housing Partnership, Rockwell held several positions in commercial real estate lending at Fleet Bank and other banks in Boston. Since his retirement, Rockwell continues to advocate for affordable housing and serves as a housing adviser on the Newton Housing Partnership in the city where he lives. He earned a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Yale University and holds a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Harvard University.