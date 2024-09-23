Rep. Montaño Visits Justice Resource Institute

Justice Resource Institute (JRI) recently hosted state Rep. Sam Montaño at two Jamaica Plain locations.



Montaño toured JRI’s Metro Boston Community Based Services location on Washington Street and its Health and Housing division on Amory Street. The conversations centered around behavioral health needs and long-term support and services for children facing mental health, developmental and medical challenges, as well as housing and legal assistance for homeless youth and individuals living with HIV & HCV.

JRI leaders also spoke about the organization’s partnerships with municipalities such as Boston, Cambridge, Malden, and Somerville, as well as state agencies including the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These collaborations aim to improve access to services and support to meet the needs of individuals of all ages, address homelessness, and enhance health prevention efforts, and improve access to care for specific client demographics.