Jamaica Plain Residents Created First On-Demand Electric Cargo Bike Biz

Have you seen those electric CargoB bikes around the neighborhood? They’re not just the first app-based on-demand electric cargo bike share in North America — it’s also the brainchild of two Jamaica Plain residents.



CargoB was co-founded by 20-year JP resident Dorothy “Dot” Fennell and 10-year JP resident Zack DeClerk, with Fennell also serving as CEO and DeClerck is the COO. The duo answered questions about CargoB.

What is CargoB and when did it begin? CargoB is the first app-based on-demand electric cargo bike share in North America. Why did you want to start CargoB? As working parents and neighbors, we discovered first hand the potential that electric cargo bikes have to improve our busy day-to-day lives. They’re the perfect vehicle for short-distance trips in the city where you need to carry something (or someone) that can’t fit in a backpack or basket but rather not lug it on the T or deal with the headache or cost of car traffic and parking. Dot began hosting cargo bike test ride events in Franklin Park two years ago and we heard over and over again that our neighbors in JP were interested in these bikes, but the barriers to ownership were many – cost, storage, maintenance, fear of theft, etc. Additionally, we recognize the social and climate costs of car dependency. Cargo bikes are a powerful tool in the toolbox to meet the city’s mode-shift goals and give people more options to get around more efficiently, emitting fewer carbon emissions, reducing traffic in our neighborhoods by taking cars off the road, and doing it with a big smile on your face!

Why is it called CargoB?

We were just spitballing. Cargo bike, cargo Boston, cargo better…. CargoB!

How much does it cost? Our on-demand bikes are $2.50 to unlock and 25¢ a minute after the first minute of riding. Our full-day or multi-day bikes are $100 a day plus an optional fee for drop off and pick-up service based on your location. How many bikes are available and where/how does someone pick one up? In May, we launched three on-demand bikes in JP, Cambridge, and Somerville. Download the CargoB app for iphone or android and locate an available bike on the map. If you don’t see a bike icon in the designated parking locations marked with a “P” then it’s likely being ridden by another customer. So check back in an hour or so. If you’re interested in holding a bike for 30 minutes while you make your way to the Monument, you can do so for $10 using the in-app “reserve” button. You can temporarily lock the bike during your trip by using the pause feature, but you can’t end your ride until you’ve brought the bike back to the home base location from which you picked it up.Our JP bike is by the Monument in the lot behind The Village Works and VeeVee. The driveway is off Eliot Street. We have two more JP locations in the works with one on Washington Street likely launching in early October. We’re also working on locations in various other neighborhoods including in Downtown Boston. What can you put in your CargoB bike? More so, what can’t you put in your CargoB bike? The front bucket can hold 300 lbs of cargo. We both use these bikes to get multiple kids to and from school every day. CargoB customers have taken their dog to the park, made a trip out to the Costco in Everett, picked up gardening supplies from Allandale Farm, transported lawn mowers, and moved apartments! What about helmets and bike locks? Riders are required to bring their own helmets. CargoB customers can get 10% off a bike helmet from Bikes Not Bombs who we’re proud to partner with as our bike servicer. All our bikes are equipped with a smart locking system that’s operated through the CargoB app. More tips about using CargoB and locking the bike properly are demonstrated in our How to Video. What else would you like people to know about yourselves, CargoB, etc.? We encourage everyone to watch our how-to video that’s available on our website – ridecargob.com – our website also has an FAQ section. As for the two of us, we’re proud to call JP our home! CargoB’s launch was truly made possible through the support of this community in a variety of ways. We’re both BPS parents, neighbors, and couldn’t be happier to be raising our families here. We’re very accessible so if you see us on the street, let us know what you think! If you’d like to be involved with CargoB’s homegrown growth and success email us at hello@ridecargob.com.

