Boston Cyberarts Gallery Kicks Off Immersive Music Festival with 7 Weeks of Live Music Starting Thursday & Friday

The Boston Cyberarts Gallery on Green Street is kicking off the Boston Immersive Music Festival with seven weeks of live and recorded music and the immersive art of the OVC-3d on Thursday and Friday.



This Thursday and Friday there two no cover shows (donations accepted) with the recorded music of Sun Ra. Also, on Friday, check out the music of Albino Mbie of Boston, Berklee, and Mozambique. Doors open at 7 pm. Shows are at 7:30 pm and 9 pm on Thursday to Sunday.

Click here for more details. The gallery is located at 141 Green St., outside of the Green Street MBTA station.