Boston Building Resources Seeking Volunteers

Boston Building Resources (BBR) is seeking volunteers to help in the nonprofit Reuse Center in Roxbury Crossing. Lending a hand will advance work located at the intersection of affordable housing and environmental sustainability.





The Reuse Center at BBR takes in donations of new and gently used building materials and makes them available at affordable prices. The environment is spared from tons of needless waste, and local residents on very limited budgets can afford to repair and improve their homes.

“Boston Building Resources is a great place to volunteer if you love to learn,” said Cynthia Walat, BBR’s volunteer coordinator. “It is dynamic and thriving environment where you can expect opportunities for creative thinking, problem solving, and collaboration. Our staff organize the work to make it a great experience for everyone.”

Volunteers are needed to help prepare donated materials for sale, assist customers, and help with administrative tasks. Current volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds, from college students to seasoned building professionals. No prior experience with building materials or construction is needed.

“We are seeking volunteers who can offer at least four hours per week,” said Walat. “This is a great opportunity for a retiree who wants to remain active, a person who works from home who wants to connect with the community, or anyone who wants experience working in an organization that is focused on sustainability.”

Boston Building Resources is located at 100 Terrace Street in Roxbury Crossing, a short walk from the MBTA Orange Line’s Roxbury Crossing stop and near the Southwest Corridor bike path. For more information, email volunteers@bostonbuildingresources.com.