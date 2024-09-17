Deep Thoughts Record Store Closing and Moving West

After 11 years of being based in Jamaica Plain, the proprietors of Deep Thoughts decided that it’s in their best interest to close the store, and move west in the state to where they reside.



In a Facebook post, the owners, Nick and Alaina, explained that it just made sense for them to move closer to home into a nice new space. And they’re moving out later this month.

“Our last day open in Boston will be Sunday September 29th. The next day we will begin the process of relocating directly into our new storefront at 5 Market Street in Northampton, right next to a cafe (the Roost), vintage shops, and a used bookseller. It’s a beautiful space with hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick, and soon… Deep Thoughts Record Shop! We are beyond psyched to serve the Valley!” said the Facebook post.