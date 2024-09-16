Papercuts & LGH Literary Series Launches with Claire Messud and Andre Dubus III on Sept. 17

Papercuts and the Loring-Greenough House are hosting a literary series this fall starting on Sept. 17 with Boston area writers Claire Messud and Andrew Dubus III.



Messud is the author of six works of fiction, and a recipient of Guggenheim and Radcliffe Fellowships. Her latest novel, This Strange Eventful History, was longlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize.

Andre Dubus III has written nine books including the National Book Award-nominated House of Sand and Fog, which was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie starring Ben Kingsley and Jennifer Connelly.

This event will be held at the Loring-Greenough House (12 South St.) on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 pm. Please RSVP by visiting here.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, authors Juliet Grames and Jessica Shattuck will participate in the series at the Loring Greenough House at 7 pm. Grames debut novel The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna, received Italy’s Premio Cetraro for contribution to Southern Italian literature, and was shortlisted for the New England Book Award and the Connecticut Book Award. Her latest, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia, was published in July 2024. Shattuck is the author of four bestselling, award-winning novels including The Woman in the Castle. RSVP to this event by clicking here.

There will be more authors announced for future events as part of the series.

Cervone Deegan are sponsors of the series.