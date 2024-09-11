Learn About Ballot Massachusetts Ballot Questions at JP Forum

There are five statewide ballot questions that Massachusetts voters are being asked to decide on this election cycle. Join the JP Progressives for an in-person forum to discuss the questions.



The five questions are worded:

Question 1: Should a state auditor have the authority to audit the legislature in Massachusetts?

Question 2: Should the state eliminate the MCAS as a graduation requirement?

Question 3: Should rideshare workers have the right to unionize?

Question 4: Should Massachusetts legalize statewide use of medical psychedelics?

Question 5: Should tipped workers in Massachusetts get paid minimum wage?

The forum is on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 pm at the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.). Speakers scheduled to talk include from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, SEIU 32BJ, One Fair Wage, and Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio. Please RSVP by using this link.