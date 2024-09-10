Check Out Photos from Jamaica Plain Schools of Yore

As the school year is now upon us, and surely photo day is coming up soon. Let’s take a look back at these (mostly) black and white photos of Jamaica Plain schools’ students from decades ago. See anyone you know?



The photos are from the Jamaica Plain Historical Society and Digital Commonwealth.

Blessed Sacrament once had a school with many students evident from this 1949 photo.

Not sure where they ran, but the Jamaica Plain High School had a track team in 1925. Check out the caption that includes some of the runners names and what events they participated in.

Grandma? St. Thomas Aquinas Grammar School class of 1946. Want to know their names? Click here.

Look at these adorable little kids who attended kindergarten at the Agassiz School in 1951. The Agassiz School was on Brewer Street. Not to be confused with the Agassiz School that resided at what is now Margarita Muniz Academy on Child Street.

The Margaret Fuller School was in a red brick, two-story school located on Glen Road.

The Lowell School was a junior high in JP.

The boys in the front row must’ve been told to cross their arms, right? There are a few smiles in there, too.