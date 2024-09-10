 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Check Out Photos from Jamaica Plain Schools of Yore

By David Ertischek on September 10, 2024

As the school year is now upon us, and surely photo day is coming up soon. Let’s take a look back at these (mostly) black and white photos of Jamaica Plain schools’ students from decades ago. See anyone you know?

The photos are from the Jamaica Plain Historical Society and Digital Commonwealth.

Mary Curley School graduating class 1937

Blessed Sacrament once had a school with many students evident from this 1949 photo.

3-8th grades, graduation, Blessed Sacrament School, 1949.

Not sure where they ran, but the Jamaica Plain High School had a track team in 1925. Check out the caption that includes some of the runners names and what events they participated in.

Team Top row (left to right): Duffy – Coach, O’Brien – 50 yards, Thain – 50 yards, Garrity – 1000 yards, Dunkle – 300 yards, Ladeau – High Jump, Ziegerball -Manager. Middle row (left to right): Robinson – 350 yards, Shay – 1000 yards, Keenan – 600 yards, Costello – Captain/Hurdles, Regan – 50 yards, Simpson -220 yards, Galla- 220 yards. Bottom row (left to right): Blum – Broad Jump, Carmaeckle – 50 yards. Picture by Christiansen Photo. Image provided by Bob Dunkle (great grandson of the Dunkle pictured in the top row).

Grandma? St. Thomas Aquinas Grammar School class of 1946. Want to know their names? Click here.

Look at these adorable little kids who attended kindergarten at the Agassiz School in 1951. The Agassiz School was on Brewer Street. Not to be confused with the Agassiz School that resided at what is now Margarita Muniz Academy on Child Street.

Shown in the rear row from left to right are Lorraine Lawson, Marie Coffee, Johna Panos, (name not known), William Annand, Susan Dean, Kathy Hourihan, (name not known), and Kevin Buckley. Shown in the front row from left to right are: (name not known), (name not known), (name not known), Mary Ann Walsh, (name not known), (name not known), Vincent Morgan, (name not known), Eleanor Hathaway, (name not known), and Ronald Grant.

The Margaret Fuller School was in a red brick, two-story school located on Glen Road.

A class of students from the Margaret Fuller School

The Lowell School was a junior high in JP.

1931 class of the Lowell School, a junior high school at the corner of Centre and Mozart Streets in Jamaica Plain.

The boys in the front row must’ve been told to cross their arms, right? There are a few smiles in there, too.

