Footlight Club’s Opens Season with ‘Out of Sight…Out of Murder’

The Footlight Club’s first show of its 148th season is the mystery comedy Out of Sight…Out of Murder for seven performances this September.



The play is a “witty meta take on mystery thrillers” as it tells the story of Peter, played by Johnny Esposito, as an author struggling to finish a murder story while holed up in an infamous old mansion where another author was murdered back in the day.

Throw in some crazy weather and a cosmic snafu and Peter’s and other fictional characters come to life, and take control of their own narratives. Murders happen because that’s what happens when characters become real. So will Peter finish his book?

Along with Esposito, Emma Walker, Adam Johnson, Sophie Pels, Jenna Schlags, Cassidy Guimares, David Brown, Juliette McClendon and Jamie Ally portray the characters who have leapt from the page. The play is directed by Kayte Duren, with Amanda Bovoso as an assistant director, and produced by Zach Best.

Out of Sight…Out of Murder runs for 7 shows through September 21. All performances are at

8 pm. Tickets are $25 adult/$22 senior, student and child and available at footlight.org.