42 Years Later: Susanna Store Now Selling Men’s Clothing

After 42 years of focusing on women’s clothing, the Centre Street business Susanna has now started selling men’s attire.



The new men’s section will occupy 300 sq. ft by the store’s entrance and will sell clothing, accessories, and gifts. Specifically, the men’s section will include denim, pants, jackets, sweaters, tees, fragrances, skincare products, socks and more.

“I’ve been hearing from our community for years that there’s nowhere to shop locally for menswear or men’s products,” said store owner Amy Driscoll. “Where do you go to grab a new outfit, pickup items for travel, or to test out a new cologne? Unfortunately, it’s the mall or online…I wanted to bring unique and fun menswear options and products right here to Jamaica Plain, and I can’t wait for the JP community to see our collection.”

Susanna originally began in Cambridge 42 years ago, and expanded into its second location in Jamaica Plain in 2019.

In celebration of its new men’s section, Susanna will host an opening party on Thursday, September 19 from 6-9 pm at the store (683 Centre St.). There will be cocktails, music, small bites and a gift with purchase (while supplies last).