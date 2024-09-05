Inaugural Meeting of Forest Hills Neighborhood Association on Sept. 10



Looks like there is a new neighborhood association in Jamaica Plain, and they’re having their inaugural meeting on Sept. 10 to discuss things that neighborhood associations discuss.

The group has been conversing through email, apps, social media platforms, and they are looking to begin a regular set of meetings probably once every other month about things related to the Forest Hills area.

The meeting’s agenda will include:

Update about the Wachusett Street mural project

Forest Hills Cemetery access

Hyde Park Avenue redesign

New development projects

Community block party on Sept. 21

Traffic safety and calming measures

Behavioral health/substance use/needles on Hyde Park Avenue

Noise issues and late night parties

The inaugural meeting of the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 pm at the Wenham Street Cinema (23 Wenham St.).

And after the meeting at 8 pm, the Wenham Street Cinema will transform and tune into presidential debate watch party, which people are welcome to attend, too.