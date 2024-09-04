Cartwright Bests City Councilor Murphy for Clerk of Suffolk County SJC

The most interesting and competitive primary election on Tuesday, longtime public defender Allison Cartwright defeated At-Large Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy in the race to be the next clerk for the Suffolk County Supreme Judicial Court.



Winning the Democratic Party nomination virtually ensures that Cartwright will get the job after the November election.

Officials poll numbers weren’t available last night, but Cartwright declared victory. But at Cartwright’s victory party at The Haven in Jamaica Plain, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the crowd that Cartwright’s campaign had volunteers at polling locations in Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea, who had reported results, according to The Boston Globe.