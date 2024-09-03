21 Acts, 7 Hours, 2 Stages: 12th Annual JP Musical Festival on Sept. 7

Last updated on September 2, 2024
This year’s Annual JP Music Festival will feature 7 hours of non-stop music on two stages at Jamaica Pond’s Pinebank Field on Sept. 7.
There will be 21 acts performing on two stages at the free festival starting at noon.
Before we get to the scheduled musical acts, there are some other details including that music activities will be offered for kids with Jaymz Purtle. SEED will be providing pedicabs between Hyde Square and Pinebank Field throughout the day.
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand including Across the Border, Bon Me, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Ice Cream Thrill, Mela’s Modern Indian Cuisine, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Revelry, and Work Hard Eat Good. Also J.P. Licks will be selling the Official Ice Cream Flavor of the JP Music Festival at all locations called Squirrel Nut Zipple.
For more info check out jpmusicfestival.com.
Scheduled acts include the following.
Alien Ginsburg (2024 Winner of John Casey’s JP Bar Wars) (aka Fantastic Trees: https://fantastictreesband.com )
Merrie Amsterburg http://www.merrieamsterburg.com
The Attractors http://TheAttractors.net
Bob Bradshaw Band http://Bobbradshaw.net
Brunt of It http://bruntofit.bandcamp.com
Crooked Mowth http://crookedmowth.com
EVERFINER http://bit.ly/everfiner
The Ghouls http://theghouls.net (2024 Winner of the Rock and Roll Rumble)
Honey Cassette https://honeycassette.bandcamp.com
The Lemonshiners http://lemonshiners.com
Ray Liriano https://rayliriano.bandcamp.com
Mamadou http://www.mamadou.com
The New Limits https://www.thenewlimits.net
People of Earth
Prateek http://prateeksongs.com
SheBoom http://facebook.com/SheBoomDrummers
Three At Home http://www.threeathomeband.com
Time and Place https://timeandplace.bandcamp.com
Travels With Brindle https://travelswithbrindle.Bandcamp.com
Matt York & The Hassle-Free Roses http://instagram.com/mattyorkboston