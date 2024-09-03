21 Acts, 7 Hours, 2 Stages: 12th Annual JP Musical Festival on Sept. 7

This year’s Annual JP Music Festival will feature 7 hours of non-stop music on two stages at Jamaica Pond’s Pinebank Field on Sept. 7.



There will be 21 acts performing on two stages at the free festival starting at noon.

Before we get to the scheduled musical acts, there are some other details including that music activities will be offered for kids with Jaymz Purtle. SEED will be providing pedicabs between Hyde Square and Pinebank Field throughout the day.

Food trucks and vendors will be on hand including Across the Border, Bon Me, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Ice Cream Thrill, Mela’s Modern Indian Cuisine, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Revelry, and Work Hard Eat Good. Also J.P. Licks will be selling the Official Ice Cream Flavor of the JP Music Festival at all locations called Squirrel Nut Zipple.

For more info check out jpmusicfestival.com.

Scheduled acts include the following.

Alien Ginsburg (2024 Winner of John Casey’s JP Bar Wars) (aka Fantastic Trees: https://fantastictreesband.com )

Merrie Amsterburg http://www.merrieamsterburg.com

The Attractors http://TheAttractors.net

Bob Bradshaw Band http://Bobbradshaw.net

Brunt of It http://bruntofit.bandcamp.com

Crooked Mowth http://crookedmowth.com

EVERFINER http://bit.ly/everfiner

The Ghouls http://theghouls.net (2024 Winner of the Rock and Roll Rumble)

Honey Cassette https://honeycassette.bandcamp.com

The Lemonshiners http://lemonshiners.com

Ray Liriano https://rayliriano.bandcamp.com

Mamadou http://www.mamadou.com

The New Limits https://www.thenewlimits.net

People of Earth

Prateek http://prateeksongs.com

SheBoom http://facebook.com/SheBoomDrummers

TELL https://telltheband.com

Three At Home http://www.threeathomeband.com

Time and Place https://timeandplace.bandcamp.com

Travels With Brindle https://travelswithbrindle.Bandcamp.com

Matt York & The Hassle-Free Roses http://instagram.com/mattyorkboston