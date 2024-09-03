 Press "Enter" to skip to content

21 Acts, 7 Hours, 2 Stages: 12th Annual JP Musical Festival on Sept. 7

By David Ertischek on September 3, 2024

This year’s Annual JP Music Festival will feature 7 hours of non-stop music on two stages at Jamaica Pond’s Pinebank Field on Sept. 7.

There will be 21 acts performing on two stages at the free festival starting at noon.

Before we get to the scheduled musical acts, there are some other details including that music activities will be offered for kids with Jaymz Purtle. SEED will be providing pedicabs between Hyde Square and Pinebank Field throughout the day. 

Food trucks and vendors will be on hand including Across the Border, Bon Me, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Ice Cream Thrill, Mela’s Modern Indian Cuisine, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Revelry, and Work Hard Eat Good. Also J.P. Licks will be selling the Official Ice Cream Flavor of the JP Music Festival at all locations called Squirrel Nut Zipple.

For more info check out jpmusicfestival.com.

Scheduled acts include the following.

Alien Ginsburg (2024 Winner of John Casey’s JP Bar Wars) (aka Fantastic Trees: https://fantastictreesband.com )

Merrie Amsterburg http://www.merrieamsterburg.com 

The Attractors http://TheAttractors.net 

Bob Bradshaw Band http://Bobbradshaw.net   

Brunt of It  http://bruntofit.bandcamp.com 

Crooked Mowth http://crookedmowth.com 

EVERFINER http://bit.ly/everfiner 

The Ghouls http://theghouls.net (2024 Winner of the Rock and Roll Rumble)

Honey Cassette https://honeycassette.bandcamp.com 

The Lemonshiners http://lemonshiners.com  

Ray Liriano https://rayliriano.bandcamp.com 

Mamadou http://www.mamadou.com 

The New Limits https://www.thenewlimits.net 

People of Earth 

Prateek http://prateeksongs.com 

SheBoom http://facebook.com/SheBoomDrummers 

TELL https://telltheband.com 

Three At Home http://www.threeathomeband.com 

Time and Place https://timeandplace.bandcamp.com 

Travels With Brindle  https://travelswithbrindle.Bandcamp.com 

Matt York & The Hassle-Free Roses http://instagram.com/mattyorkboston 

