Community Servings Honors Three Longtime Volunteers and Supporters with LifeSavor Award

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, recently honored three individuals with the LifeSavor Award for their significant contributions to the agency’s mission.



Mark Lippolt was recognized for his longtime leadership and dedication through many roles, serving as board chair, board treasurer, volunteering countless hours in the kitchen, and hosting one of the largest pie distribution locations for the annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser. Community Servings also honored Barbara and Jim Conen for consistently ranking among the top pie sellers for Pie in Sky over the last two decades, making the fundraiser a holiday tradition as they encouraged family and friends to order pies for Thanksgiving.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to these tremendous volunteers and advocates from our community, all of whom help power our mission of providing nutritious meals to our neighbors experiencing critical and chronic illnesses,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “We are grateful to Mark, Barbara, Jim and the many volunteers who are so deeply committed to our work.”

“Community Servings is one of my life’s passions, and I am incredibly honored to receive the LifeSavor Award,” Lippolt said. “I have been privileged to help advance the agency’s mission as a kitchen volunteer, pie seller, board member, board treasurer and board chair.”

“Shortly after we retired, we were looking for something meaningful to do with our free time. We could not have found a better organization than Community Servings,” said Barbara Conen. “We started peeling potatoes in the small kitchen on Magazine Street and have been around to watch their tremendous growth both physically and mission-wise. We were so honored to receive the LifeSavor Award, but we owe Community Servings a huge debt of gratitude for always appreciating us and inspiring us.”