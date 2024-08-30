Support Margarita Muñiz Academy Food Pantry By Buying Bouquet at JP’s Stop & Shop in September

The Margarita Muñiz Academy Food Pantry has been selected by Stop & Shop’s leadership team as a Stop & Shop Bloomin 4 Good Program Nonprofit Partner. This means that the Muñiz Academy will receive $1 for each specially marked $10.99 Bloomin 4 Good bouquet sold during the month of September at the Stop & Shop at 301 Centre St.



The Margarita Muñiz Academy opened in September 2012 with a ninth grade, and rolled out subsequent grades and is Boston’s first dual language high school.

The Margarita Muñiz Academy has also expanded for this school year, adding 7th and 8th grade to its already established and highly-regarded high school at 20 Child St., Jamaica Plain.