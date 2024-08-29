 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Enjoy Bird Walks with Nature Man Mike in Franklin Park

By David Ertischek on August 29, 2024

Last updated on August 28, 2024

What’s flitting and flying around Franklin Park during the end of the summer? One way to find out about our fine feathered friends is by joining a bird walk with Nature Man Mike.

Presented by the Franklin Park Coalition, the walks are free and open to everyone. It’s recommended you bring binoculars, water, maybe a snack (that you won’t drop while walking), and bring your camera if you want.

The next bird walk is Aug. 31st from 8 am to 10 am. Meet at the Shattuck Picnic Grove near the tennis courts. For more info please email naturemanmike@gmail.com.

