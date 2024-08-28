Early Voting Available Now Through August 30

Early voting for the Sept. 3 state primaries began on Aug. 24 and runs through Friday, Aug. 30.





Any registered Boston voter can vote at any early voting location. You don’t need a reason to vote early. Not sure if you’re registered? Find out your voter registration status.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary was Aug. 24.

If you plan to return your ballot in person instead of mailing it, there are drop boxes available across the city including outside the Jamaica Plain Branch Library between Curtis Hall Community Center. You have until 8 pm on Election Day to drop off your ballot.

You can also drop off your ballot at any early voting location during the city’s early voting period.

If you miss the early voting period, you can still vote on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on the date of the state primaries.

If you’re looking to participate in early voting, here are the locations, dates, times that are offering it across the city. The closest ones to Jamaica Plain are in Roslindale and Mission Hill.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, Aug. 29

Open 9 am – 8 pm

Open 12 – 8 pm

Friday, Aug. 30

Open 9 am – 5 pm

Want to know where you vote and who will be on your ballot? Check out the Secretary of State’s website.

There are candidates for the Democratic and Republican Party primaries.

Democratic Ballot

The Democratic Primary has mostly unopposed candidates including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

Rep. Stephen Lynch, Second Suffolk District State Sen. Liz Miranda and Norfolk & Suffolk State Sen. Mike Rush, and 15th Suffolk District Sam Montano and 10th Suffolk District William MacGregor.

The Governor’s Councilor 4th District has three candidates:



Stacey Borden

Ronald Iacobucci

Current Governor’s Councilor Christopher Iannella Jr.

Possibly the most interesting election will be for Clerk of Supreme Judicial Clerk Suffolk County in which Allison Cartwright is facing current At-Large Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy. Cartwright has been endorsed by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts House of Rep. Majority Leader Michael Moran to name a few. Murphy has notably been endorsed by Congressman Stephen Lynch among other politicians and organizations.

Republican Ballot

Republican ballot only has candidates for two elections:

U.S. Senator

Robert Antonellis

Current Quincy City Councilor Ian Cain

Former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John Deaton

8th Congressional District

Robert Burke

James Govatsos

Daniel Kelly