Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Created to Fund JP Library Children’s Programming

In recognition of longtime Jamaica Plain children’s librarian Barbara Rhodes, an endowment is being created that would fund children’s programming in perpetuity at the South Street branch.



Rhodes passed away earlier this year. Her family, friends, Boston Public Library Fund, and the J.P. Library friends group are working to establish the Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment.

“If we can hit our ambitious fundraising goal of $50,000, this endowment will fund children’s programming at the J.P. Branch in perpetuity, helping future generations of J.P. kids to develop the love of reading and passion for their community that Barbara championed,” said a Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library email newsletter.

People are invited to contribute to a Just Giving campaign.

The library is also in the process of working with the city to rename the children’s room in honor of Rhodes.

There will be a public celebration of Barbara Rhodes’ life on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 pm at the Loring Greenough House gardens.