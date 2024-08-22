48 Locations! JP Porchfest on Aug. 24 & Sam Adams’ Special Beer for JP Porchfest

The annual Jamaica Plain Porchfest is on Saturday with music being played all around the neighborhood from noon to 6 pm.



This year there are three central locations: Jamaica Pond Boathouse, Sam Adams Brewery (30 Germania St.), and the Eliot School for Fine & Applied Arts (24 Eliot St.). Each location is a spot to pick up a map and enjoy live performances. From 3 to 4 pm, programming will cease, except for at these locations, to encourage people to visit one of the three.

You can also enjoy the official JP Porchfest Beer, Porch(Fest) Rocker at Sam Adams; enjoy performances curated by Porchfest community partner Meraki Productions at the Eliot School; and enjoy performances curated by Porchfest community partner Agora Cultural Architects at the Boathouse.

You can check out the JP Porchfest site for a full rundown of the schedule and map. There aren’t descriptions of the musical act on the site.