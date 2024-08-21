Celebration of Life, Bench Dedication for Longtime JP Letter Carrier on Aug. 24

Many residents knew Jamaica Plain’s Beth Stacy Perez as a longtime and friendly postal worker for the neighborhood.



She loved Jamaica Plain and enjoyed supporting local businesses, particularly the restaurants. Contrary to the stereotype of dogs and mail carriers not getting along, she was often seen with one of her dogs through the years including a giant Corso named Rocco, and Diesal the Vizsla, when she wasn’t delivering mail.

This Saturday, there will be a celebration of her life on Aug. 24, from 1 to 3 pm at the Loring Greenough House. Friends and community members are invited to attend and share stories of Beth. After the celebration, loved ones and community members will walk to the South Street Mall (by the tennis/pickleball/basketball courts) for a bench dedication in her honor.

Below is her obituary:

Beth Stacy Perez, 58, of Jamaica Plain, passed away on November 18, 2023, after a long battle with colorectal cancer.